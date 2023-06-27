Florida mosquito control agencies on alert after malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Mosquito control agencies across Florida are on alert after health officials issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory Monday. This comes after the four confirmed cases of malaria in Sarasota County.

St. Lucie County Mosquito Control head Roger Jacobsen said they have seen the type of mosquito here responsible for the malaria outbreak in Sarasota County.

However, he stresses there is no need to be alarmed.

"Make smart decisions, especially during dusk and dawn hours," Jacobsen said. "Make sure you're wearing bug spray and make sure you’re covered."

WPTV Roger Jacobsen discusses some of the ways people can avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes.

Entomologist Daniel Tuzzolino showed off a tank full of mosquito fish at the county's mosquito control headquarters near Fort Pierce. It's just one weapon in their arsenal to combat mosquitoes before they get airborne.

"We'll just take them and use them in bodies of water where they can eat up to a hundred larvae a day," Tuzzolino said.

They also use sentinel chickens.

"Once a week we test their blood and send it to the Department of Health to see if they've contracted West Nile virus," Tuzzolino said.

WPTV Dan Tuzzolino outlines methods they use to monitor mosquito-borne diseases in St. Lucie County.

Tuzzolino said the mosquitoes involved in the malaria cases are less likely to go after humans and prefer animals like horses, deer and dogs.

"This particular species of mosquito is found in swamps and away from people," Tuzzolino said.

Florida has 22 million people and more than 80 types of mosquitoes.

The Department of Health said it's working with its local partners to lessen the risk of any type of mosquito-borne transmission.