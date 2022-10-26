Watch Now
Have you seen Karen Flores-Huertas?

Posted at 7:13 PM, Oct 26, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

The sheriff's office said Karen Flores-Huertas, 29, was reported missing by her mother on Oct. 26 but has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 18 at 1:45 a.m.

She is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Karen Flores' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jarrod Foster at FosterJ@pbso.org or 561-688-4073 with case number 22122733.

