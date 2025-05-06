Fluoride ban expected to impact public water supply for Floridians

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A bill is just one signature away from banning fluoride in the public water supply for Floridians.
It's been a debate WPTV has been diving into for months, as some local cities have voted to keep using fluoride, while others have opted out.
WPTV's Joel Lopez is working to find answers on what's next for your water as Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the ban into law.
"I'm for it, it's good for your teeth," said Delray Beach resident Michael Stern. "I don't really understand the reason for wanting to ban it from the water, it's a good additive and they ought to stick with it."
Fluoride has stirred a lot of conversation from many of you on its pros and cons.
"For the people that don't need fluoride, I feel like it's good that the water doesn't have it," said Anneliese English, who lives in Tamarac. "I think people should decide if you want fluoride or not."
In the last few months, we've covered cities like Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce and Stuart that have stopped adding fluoride to the water, arguing it may be harmful, causing neurological disorders.
Currently there are 7 water treatment facilities in our area currently adding fluoride:
- Wellington Water Treatment Plant
- Delray Beach Public Water System
- West Palm Beach Water Treatment Plant
- Palm Beach County Water Utilities
- Lake Region Water Treatment Plant
- City of Vero Beach
- Indian River County Utilities
On the list is Delray Beach where commissioners voted 3-2 to keep using fluoride in the city's water.
"Unfortunately, if it's a statewide mandate there's not much we can do," said Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long. "The state officially has stripped away our ability to govern our own community."
In February, he voted in favor of keeping fluoride in the water.
"It's really the first line of defense, especially for our underserved communities who don't have routine access to dental care," said Long, who is worried about the long-term impact of removing fluoride. "I wonder if the state is going to use the Department of Health to actually pay for any sort of additional dental care for residents, who now are going to, in my opinion, be in a much worse position without fluoride in their water."
Lopez reached out to one of the bill sponsors, Representative Danny Alvarez from Hillsborough County. He said all cities and governing agencies will be required to follow the ruling.
The bill doesn’t specify when cities need to discontinue the use of additives, but the bill's effective date is July 1.
When asked about financial assistance to those impacted by the lack of fluoride, Alvarez said the bill does not convey any financial assistance for those who may want access to fluoride, but there are many alternatives to get access to it outside of public water.
The bill does not specify funding for those who may have dental issues and would like to use fluoride.
"To be certain, this is not about fluoride," said Alvarez. "This is about making sure that a small group of elected
officials do not override your individual right to decide what you put in your body. Period!"
Lopez also reached out to the Florida Dental Association who sent the following statement:
The Florida Dental Association prioritizes the health and well-being of all Floridians and relies on research-proven methods to promote dental health across the state.
We are disappointed in Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature’s decision to end one of the most effective, safe and affordable protections against tooth decay by the planned signing of SB 700 into law, which prohibits local governments from adding fluoride to the water supply.
The Florida Dental Association strongly reinforces that fluoridation is a naturally occurring mineral, not a medication, that is already present in the water in many parts of the country, including Florida. Water fluoridation has been researched for more than 80 years, and overwhelming, credible scientific evidence consistently indicates that fluoridation of community water supplies is safe and effective at preventing and repairing tooth decay.
The Florida Dental Association and dentists across the state have strongly advocated for the continuation of local governments’ authority to provide water fluoridation in their communities. Adding optimal amounts of fluoride into our community water supplies has been proven to prevent at least 25% of tooth decay in children and adults, reducing the need for costly dental treatments.
We strongly encourage Floridians to engage in routine dental care, including regular check-ups with their dentist, to help protect their oral health. The Florida Dental Association will continue to advocate for policies and programs to improve oral health for all Floridians.
-Dr. Jeff Ottley, President of the Florida Dental Association