Fluoride ban expected to impact public water supply for Floridians

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A bill is just one signature away from banning fluoride in the public water supply for Floridians.

It's been a debate WPTV has been diving into for months, as some local cities have voted to keep using fluoride, while others have opted out.

WPTV's Joel Lopez is working to find answers on what's next for your water as Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the ban into law.

WATCH: 'If it's a statewide mandate, there's not much we can do,' Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long says

"I'm for it, it's good for your teeth," said Delray Beach resident Michael Stern. "I don't really understand the reason for wanting to ban it from the water, it's a good additive and they ought to stick with it."

Fluoride has stirred a lot of conversation from many of you on its pros and cons.

"For the people that don't need fluoride, I feel like it's good that the water doesn't have it," said Anneliese English, who lives in Tamarac. "I think people should decide if you want fluoride or not."

In the last few months, we've covered cities like Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce and Stuart that have stopped adding fluoride to the water, arguing it may be harmful, causing neurological disorders.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Port St. Lucie temporarily halts adding fluoride to water

Currently there are 7 water treatment facilities in our area currently adding fluoride:



Wellington Water Treatment Plant

Delray Beach Public Water System

West Palm Beach Water Treatment Plant

Palm Beach County Water Utilities

Lake Region Water Treatment Plant

City of Vero Beach

Indian River County Utilities

On the list is Delray Beach where commissioners voted 3-2 to keep using fluoride in the city's water.

"Unfortunately, if it's a statewide mandate there's not much we can do," said Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long. "The state officially has stripped away our ability to govern our own community."

In February, he voted in favor of keeping fluoride in the water.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Why Delray Beach plans to keep fluoride in its water

"It's really the first line of defense, especially for our underserved communities who don't have routine access to dental care," said Long, who is worried about the long-term impact of removing fluoride. "I wonder if the state is going to use the Department of Health to actually pay for any sort of additional dental care for residents, who now are going to, in my opinion, be in a much worse position without fluoride in their water."

Lopez reached out to one of the bill sponsors, Representative Danny Alvarez from Hillsborough County. He said all cities and governing agencies will be required to follow the ruling.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Fort Pierce removes fluoride from drinking water

The bill doesn’t specify when cities need to discontinue the use of additives, but the bill's effective date is July 1.

When asked about financial assistance to those impacted by the lack of fluoride, Alvarez said the bill does not convey any financial assistance for those who may want access to fluoride, but there are many alternatives to get access to it outside of public water.

The bill does not specify funding for those who may have dental issues and would like to use fluoride.

"To be certain, this is not about fluoride," said Alvarez. "This is about making sure that a small group of elected

officials do not override your individual right to decide what you put in your body. Period!"

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: What led to Stuart’s decision to remove fluoride from water?

Lopez also reached out to the Florida Dental Association who sent the following statement: