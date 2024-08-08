Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

PBSO: Deadly six car pile-up caused by vehicle running a red light

A driver fled from police and caused a pile-up on Lantana Road and Congress Avenue that ended in a fatality last night, according to a report from PBSO.
thumbnail_chopper_haverhill_forestblvd_traffic_ax_08082024.png
WPTV
thumbnail_chopper_haverhill_forestblvd_traffic_ax_08082024.png
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — A driver fled from police and caused a pile-up on Lantana Road and Congress Avenue that ended in a fatality around 10:00 p.m. last night according to a report.

Raekwon Johnson was fleeing southbound on Congress Ave. from Atlantis Police after running a red light, according to a police report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

A second vehicle, driven by Sacha Rukin, was going eastbound on Lantana Rd., entering the intersection at Congress Ave.

The report states Johnson drove through the intersection and ran a red light, which caused the front of his car to run into Rukin's left front door.

Rukin's car was redirected southbound, rotated and struck a third car. This started a chain-reaction when the third vehicle rotated clockwise and the front of their vehicle hit a fourth car. The third vehicle was projected backwards and hit a fifth vehicle that hit a sixth vehicle.

Rukin's vehicle came to a rest, straddling the northbound turn lane. Johnson's car was redirected southeast and came to a rest upon the crosswalk.

Johnson then fled the scene, but was apprehended by Atlantis Police.

A total of 10 people were involved in the pile-up.

Rukin's injuries were fatal.

Impairment is considered a factor in this collision, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.