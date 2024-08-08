PBSO: Deadly six car pile-up caused by vehicle running a red light

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — A driver fled from police and caused a pile-up on Lantana Road and Congress Avenue that ended in a fatality around 10:00 p.m. last night according to a report.

Raekwon Johnson was fleeing southbound on Congress Ave. from Atlantis Police after running a red light, according to a police report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

A second vehicle, driven by Sacha Rukin, was going eastbound on Lantana Rd., entering the intersection at Congress Ave.

The report states Johnson drove through the intersection and ran a red light, which caused the front of his car to run into Rukin's left front door.

Rukin's car was redirected southbound, rotated and struck a third car. This started a chain-reaction when the third vehicle rotated clockwise and the front of their vehicle hit a fourth car. The third vehicle was projected backwards and hit a fifth vehicle that hit a sixth vehicle.

Rukin's vehicle came to a rest, straddling the northbound turn lane. Johnson's car was redirected southeast and came to a rest upon the crosswalk.

Johnson then fled the scene, but was apprehended by Atlantis Police.

A total of 10 people were involved in the pile-up.

Rukin's injuries were fatal.

Impairment is considered a factor in this collision, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report.