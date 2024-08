PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Both lanes on Southern Boulevard are shut down Monday morning after a fatal crash.

A spokesperson for Palm beach County Sheriff's Office said it will take “a few hours” to clear, after a deadly crash involving a car and a scooter.

Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed.

Law enforcement is directing drivers heading westbound to make a u-turn near Arden Lake Road.

PBCSO says one westbound lane should reopen by 5 a.m.