Faith leaders in South Florida call for security and education after deadly San Diego mosque attack

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A federal investigation is underway following Monday's deadly shooting at a San Diego mosque that killed three people while young schoolchildren were inside.

The attack is renewing concerns in South Florida about the growing threats facing faith communities nationwide.

WATCH: Local leaders respond to mosque shooting

San Diego mosque shooting: South Florida faith leaders respond

Samir Kakli, executive director of the South Florida Muslim Federation, says the shooting struck at the heart of what should be a safe space.

"If a place with little kids, elementary school, kindergarten — imagine if that place is not safe, you know what is safe," he said.

Kakli said fear is spreading among faith leaders across the region.

"The level of hatred and Islamophobia, it is gone through the roof," Kakli said.

Roneet Edrich, executive director of Insight for Education, saiys the threat extends across religious communities.

Palm Beach County PBSO launching real-time alert system to protect houses of worship Scott Sutton

"Synagogues and mosques and churches and people who identify outwardly towards one religion or another have become targets," he said.

The FBI says more than 11,000 hate crimes are reported across the country every year, with more than 20% of them targeting people because of their religion.

Kakli's organization has been advising member mosques to increase their visible security presence.

"What we have recommended to all our members is to have a visible detail— like a police car parked at the entrance — so everybody knows there's security here," he said.

But leaders say security measures alone are not enough.

"Security systems are fantastic, but education protects us tomorrow and into the future," Edrich said.

In an effort to build understanding, Kakli is encouraging people of all backgrounds to attend Open Mosque Days hosted by the South Florida Muslim Federation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.