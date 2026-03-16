Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office launching real-time alert system to protect houses of worship

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is launching a new alert system to help protect houses of worship across our area.

The agency announced Monday that Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and the Business Partners Against Terrorism (BPAT) Unit will be hosting a training and breakfast event for all houses of worship in its jurisdiction.

PBSO launching real-time alert system to protect houses of worship

The training will outline the PBSO Alert Notification System, which automatically notifies houses of worship via text, automated phone call and email when an incident occurs within a quarter mile of their property (incidents in progress/just occurred that could escalate to violence).

The sheriff's office said a check-in/breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 12, followed by the presentation from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hilton Palm Beach PBI Grand Ballroom.

For more information, houses of worship should contact Kevin Stanfill at StanfillK@PBSO.ORG to reserve your seat.