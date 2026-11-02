Hundreds of residents are being displaced and a major stretch of Military Trail remains closed as federal investigators work to determine what caused a Learjet to crash Sunday afternoon in Palm Beach County, killing all nine people aboard.

Palm Beach County officials said approximately 600 people in a nearby mobile home community are expected to be relocated as authorities investigate the crash. Two shelters were on standby, and Palm Tran was prepared to transport residents once law enforcement allowed evacuations to begin.

WATCH: Evacuations, road closures follow deadly Greenacres jet crash

Hundreds evacuated as crews investigate deadly jet crash in Palm Beach County

For some residents, the crash has left them waiting for answers about when they will be able to return home.

“We’re waiting for someone to give us answers about what we’re going to do, because they’re not even letting us into the community to get our clothes,” evacuee Jesus Solorzano told WPTV.

Officials said some people in the surrounding area also experienced power outages. Nearby businesses will be notified about changes related to the response, according to county officials.

Military Trail closed until further notice

Military Trail between 10th Avenue North and Purdy Lane/Alameda Drive will remain closed until further notice, Palm Beach County officials said. Only emergency vehicles are being allowed into the closed area.

Drivers are being asked to use 10th Avenue North and Purdy Lane/Alameda Drive for east-west travel. Haverhill Road and Kirk Road are alternatives for north-south traffic. County officials said they are also working on another traffic pattern as the response continues.

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Official said the crash created a massive crater on Military Trail and warned parts of the roadway could face an extended closure. Officials said the timeline will also depend on the federal investigation.

John I. Leonard High School will also be closed Monday as crews continue working in the area, according to information provided to WPTV.

Investigators work to determine what caused crash

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Learjet 60 crashed around 12:50 p.m. Sunday after departing Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. It was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

Nine people were aboard the aircraft, according to the FAA. Officials later confirmed all nine died. At the time of Sunday's news conference, officials said they had received no reports of anyone on the ground being killed or injured.

Witness Adam Itayem told WPTV he initially thought he heard thunder.

“It sounded like a loud boom. I thought it was thunder, but turns out it was a plane,” Itayem said. “I didn’t see any plane, but I saw a big crater in the ground and water coming out of the crater and big fire too.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who visited the scene Sunday, described the crash as “cataclysmic” and said the aircraft appeared “like a missile going down.” He said debris scattered across a significant area and praised Palm Beach County first responders for their response.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate the crash, with the NTSB leading the investigation and providing additional updates.

WPTV has crews following the investigation, evacuations and traffic impacts as the response continues.

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