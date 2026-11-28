BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A former Boynton Beach City Commission candidate who is listed as a member of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party's State Executive Committee was arrested Friday on multiple felony sex crime charges involving a minor.

Dominick Vargas, 27, of Boynton Beach, was taken into custody Nov. 27 after a Boynton Beach police officer spotted him driving along Seacrest Boulevard.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, Vargas was wanted on outstanding warrants stemming from an investigation conducted by Delray Beach police involving offenses against a minor.

An officer with Boynton Beach police's Street Crimes Unit spotted Vargas while helping Delray Beach police locate him. The officer initiated a traffic stop and arrested Vargas without incident.

Vargas was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail, where he was booked at 7:28 p.m.

Vargas faces four felony charges

According to court records, Vargas faces the following charges:



Unlawful sexual activity with a minor

Traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sex act

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Transmission of material harmful to a minor

Court records list Oct. 8, 2026, as the offense date for all four charges.

The unlawful sexual activity charge involves an alleged victim who was 16 or 17 years old, according to jail booking records.

Court records updated Saturday show a $100,000 bond for the unlawful sexual activity charge and a $10,000 bond for the communication device charge.

Boynton Beach police confirmed that Delray Beach police are leading the investigation.

Arrest comes ahead of Democratic Party leadership elections

Vargas is listed as a State Executive Committee member on the Palm Beach County Democratic Party's official website.

State Executive Committee members represent Palm Beach County within the Florida Democratic Party and serve as liaisons between the state and county organizations.

WPTV has reached out to the Palm Beach County Democratic Party for comment and is working to get a response.

His arrest comes less than a week before the Palm Beach County Democratic Executive Committee is scheduled to hold leadership elections on Thursday.

In an email to the Democratic Party obtained by WPTV, Palm Beach County Democratic Party Chair Howard Richman said, "One of our members, Dominick Vargas, was arrested on November 27, 2026. Although he is innocent until proven guilty, for the good of the organization I have removed him from the position of Campaign Committee Chair. I have also asked for his resign as a Precinct Organizer."

Previous altercation with Boynton Beach vice mayor

Vargas previously made headlines following an altercation with Boynton Beach Vice Mayor Thomas Turkin while the two were running against each other for a seat on the City Commission.

As WPTV previously reported, the confrontation happened at Boynton Beach City Hall in January 2025.

According to investigators, Vargas began recording Turkin during an argument. Turkin then grabbed Vargas' cellphone and refused to return it until a city employee intervened.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the incident, and Turkin was subsequently charged with misdemeanor battery.

Turkin, who is now Boynton Beach's Vice Mayor, tells WPTV that Prosecutors dropped the charge nearly a year ago.

Investigation ongoing

Boynton Beach police said their involvement was limited to locating and arresting Vargas on outstanding warrants.

The Delray Beach Police Department is the lead investigative agency.

WPTV is working to obtain additional information about the investigation, including what led to the charges and the circumstances surrounding the alleged offenses.

Vargas is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

