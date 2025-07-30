Boynton Beach city commissioner charged with battery following altercation with former candidate

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Almost eight months after an altercation involving Boynton Beach County Commissioner Tom Turkin, he has been formally charged with battery.

The incident occurred on Jan. 10, 2025, at City Hall. According to the incident report, Dominick Vargas said that Turkin grabbed his phone and refused to give it back to him.

At the time, Turkin and Vargas were running against each other for Turkin's seat.

Vargas alleged the two had randomly run into each other at City Hall after never meeting before. He said Turkin then started insulting him, so he took his phone out to begin recording.

It was then that Turkin took his phone and refused to give it back until a staff member at the City Hall stepped in.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released an affidavit, which stated, "The incident was captured on security camera footage and corroborated by two City of Boynton Beach employees. The FDLE investigator concluded there was probable cause to charge Turkin with battery."

Additionally, Dominick Vargas has released a lengthy statement, where he recounts the Jan. 10 incident.

“What happened on January 10 is now part of the public record. I went to City Hall to file paperwork, something any resident should be able to do without interference. Instead, I was confronted and physically touched by an elected official in a public building in front of witnesses.I have cooperated fully with the investigation and provided a sworn statement. I am speaking now not as a candidate but as a resident who believes public service is a responsibility, not a license to intimidate or cross personal boundaries.I am not asking for special treatment, just equal treatment. What happened was inappropriate for anyone, let alone someone in public office. This process should bring accountability not just for what was done to me but for the principle that public spaces should feel safe, respectful, and fair for all of us.” Dominick Vargas

Turkin is set to appear before the County Court on Monday, Aug. 4.