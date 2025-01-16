FDLE investigating 'altercation' between opposing Boynton Beach candidates

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an “altercation” between two people running for commissioner of the city of Boynton Beach, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office.

According to an incident report, Dominick Vargas said Boynton Beach Commissioner Thomas Turkin grabbed his phone then refused to give it back to him after they met at City Hall last Friday. The two men, Turkin and Vargas, are running against each other for Turkin’s seat.

READ INCIDENT REPORTS FROM BOYNTON BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT BELOW:



Vargas said the two shook hands after randomly meeting, for the first time, at City Hall while turning in campaign finance forms. Then he said Turkin started insulting him, so he pulled out a camera to start recording.

“Obviously, he’s trying to intimidate me from taking my phone and keep recording,” Vargas said. “I felt like I was actually going to get hands put on me.”

He then said Turkin took his phone and refused to give the camera back until a member of city staff stepped in to resolve the situation.

WPTV Candidate Dominick Vargas shares what transpired between him and Commissioner Thomas Turkin.

“Like a bully taking your lunch money and not wanting to give it back,” Vargas told WPTV Investigative Reporter Ethan Stein. “Pretty much encapsulates it.”

A five second video, which Vargas provided to WPTV, shows a struggle over the cellular device. According to the video’s metadata, it was taken within Boynton Beach City Hall around the time of the incident. The video is referenced in the incident report from the Boynton Beach Police Department.

WATCH VIDEO OF INCIDENT PROVIDED BY DOMINICK VARGAS:

Video of incident provided by Dominick Vargas

Turkin didn’t respond to WPTV’s request for comment throughout the day. It’s unclear if he has talked with police, but a witness did speak with police detectives and police said their was footage of an “incident.”

WPTV requested body camera footage and security camera footage from the incident on Thursday. Those public requests haven’t been fulfilled yet, but a spokesperson for the Boynton Beach Police Department said FDLE didn’t authorize the agency to release any body camera footage only the initial reports in an email statement.

The agency said FDLE took over the investigation on Jan. 14, four days after the incident. Vargas said he’s unsure if any charges could be filed rather that is at the discretion of the State Attorney’s Office.

Meanwhile, FDLE gave WPTV the following statement: