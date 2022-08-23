Watch Now
Defense attorneys seek medical evaluation of 18-year-old driver charged in fatal crash

Attorneys claim Noah Galle suffered, 'medical issues or episodes that caused or contributed to the accident'
Posted at 2:27 PM, Aug 23, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Lawyers for a Wellington man charged in a deadly crash that killed six migrant workers want to send him out of state for a medical evaluation.

Noah Galle, 18, is charged with vehicular homicide. Investigators said he was driving a BMW 151 mph on route 441 west of Delray Beach, when he rear ended an SUV.

Galle’s attorneys filed a motion Monday claiming Galle suffered, “medical issues or episodes that caused or contributed to the accident.”

His lawyers want his house arrest modified so he can see medical specialists in Boston.

According to Galle’s arrest report, he had previously posted on social media videos of himself speeding and offering a $25 reward for those who could guess his speed.

