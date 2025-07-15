1 killed in crash involving semi, 5 other vehicles on Military Trail in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in central Palm Beach County, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck occurred on northbound Military Trail between Westgate Avenue and Cherry Road.

The sheriff's office said the crash involved a Coca-Cola semi and five other vehicles. Pictures from the scene showed at least one car crashed into the back of the semi.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted on X at 11:53 a.m. that the scene was cleared. However, drivers should still expect delays during the crash investigation.

Southbound lanes of Military Trail are open.

No other details about this wreck were immediately available.

Injury accident at Military Trail and a Westgate. Multiple vehicles involved. Consider alternate routes. PBCFR units still on the scene. pic.twitter.com/yb6wiQp1B5 — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) July 15, 2025

Wreck on Southern Boulevard Eastbound

A separate crash on eastbound Southern Boulevard closed all lanes just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

This crash occurred just east of Congress Avenue and was causing delays.

Stay with WPTV.com for more updates as they become available.

