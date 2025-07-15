Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

1 killed in crash involving semi, 5 other vehicles on Military Trail in Palm Beach County

Drivers urged to avoid area while deputies investigate
One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Coca-Cola truck on northbound Military Trail on July 15, 2025.
WPTV
One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Coca-Cola truck on northbound Military Trail on July 15, 2025.
One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Coca-Cola truck on northbound Military Trail on July 15, 2025.
One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Coca-Cola truck on northbound Military Trail on July 15, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in central Palm Beach County, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck occurred on northbound Military Trail between Westgate Avenue and Cherry Road.

The sheriff's office said the crash involved a Coca-Cola semi and five other vehicles. Pictures from the scene showed at least one car crashed into the back of the semi.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted on X at 11:53 a.m. that the scene was cleared. However, drivers should still expect delays during the crash investigation.

Southbound lanes of Military Trail are open.

No other details about this wreck were immediately available.

Wreck on Southern Boulevard Eastbound

A separate crash on eastbound Southern Boulevard closed all lanes just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

This crash occurred just east of Congress Avenue and was causing delays.

Stay with WPTV.com for more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening