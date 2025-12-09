Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crime Stoppers reveals 'Unsolved Playing Cards' to spark new leads in cold cases

The statewide program, **TIPS, allows citizens to anonymously report crime and collect rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In efforts to solve more cold cases in Palm Beach County, Crime Stoppers is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to create a new deck of "Unsolved Playing Cards."

5,000 decks of cards will be distributed within the community and Palm Beach County Jail system to spark fresh leads in 52 different unsolved homicide, missing persons and unidentified remains cases.

Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County will be unveiling the cards at West Palm Beach City Hall on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

