Combining efforts to honor Vietnam War efforts

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a good chance you’ll see a Vietnam War-era- veteran here in South Florida.

One in three veterans in Florida are from that era according to the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

Preserving the helicopters they flew in and vehicles they drove is something special groups of veterans do here in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Navy veteran and WPTV anchor Mike Trim is connecting groups that do this from Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties.

Now they’re working together.

Project 425 is a group of Vietnam veterans and patriot volunteers that take Vietnam-era helicopters and vehicles to events like fairs, parades, and fundraising galas.

Ray Branch of Project 425 said, “You meet a lot of good people. You meet young people whose very interested in it and then you meet some of the older guys who were in the war.”

It all starts at the G and M ranch in Loxahatchee Groves.

The mission at the ranch is clear.

Michael Carroll of Project 425 said, “Anything to keep alive the memory of aircrew service in Vietnam, I’m for, these guys are for. That’s our motto by the way.”

Since 2007 Project 425 has rehabbed a helicopter and military vehicles.

They take them to dozens of events year-round and often get long overdue thanks for their era of service.

Curt Rich of Project 425 said, “When I came home, I didn’t tell anybody, nobody knew about it. Only people at the airport was my family. Nobody was there to welcome me home.”

Bill Arcuri of Project 425 said, “I was a prisoner of war and when we were released, we got a welcome home, the 600 of us that came home. None of the other men and women who served in Vietnam got a welcome home.”

Now, appreciation and a new connection.

Trim brought you the story of Gregg Maynard and his non-profit “Thank You for Your Service” rehabbing a Vietnam-era chopper in Okeechobee.

Trim invited Maynard to the meet Project 425 ranch in Loxahatchee Groves.

It didn’t long for the groups to start talking shop and working together.

Looking at a section of the Project 425 helicopter Carroll pointed out, Maynard said, “Show me what you got. I can make a phone call.”

Maynard’s father was a Vietnam veteran.

For both groups, all this work is to make sure history is not forgotten.

Rick Haugue of Project 425 said, “More people are realizing Vietnam did happen and that we do owe respect to these people.”

The next two appearances by Project 425 are Sunday, March 2nd at Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park in Greenacres for the NAM Knights Rock & Roll.

The group will also be at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches at 5444 N Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach Tuesday, March 11th for CACTI Appreciation Day

Maynard intends to reveal the rehabbed Huey Helicopter in Okeechobee Veterans Park on Memorial Day weekend.

