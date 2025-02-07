Helicopter gets new life in tribute to Vietnam Veterans

A centerpiece to the main drive through Okeechobee is missing.

The helicopter at Veterans Park on Northwest Park Street is being renovated back to its former glory.

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim talked with those spearheading this project which is also a big effort to honor veterans of the Vietnam era.

Army veteran Gregg Maynard runs a non-profit called “Thank You For Your Service” and is the main driver behind the renovation.

“This is going to be the center focal point, soon as you pull into Okeechobee, right there in the park,” Maynard told Trim.

WPTV

The Air Force rescue Huey helicopter has been on display at Okeechobee Veterans Park since 2013.

Since then, the paint has faded, metal corroded and vandals have even stolen pieces from it.

“I’ve been wanting to do something with it for the longest time,” said Maynard.

Maynard facilitated hauling the chopper to the Okeechobee County airport.

He said, “My end goal is to make something that makes them Vietnam veterans proud.”

WPTV

Hours of cleaning, sanding and 9 gallons of paint were donated by the Okeechobee Painting Center.

“To put that little feeling back into their hearts, some hope. To the vets, we really appreciate it and we want to honor,” said Ludimila Lima of the Okeechobee Painting Center.

Maynard recently gave a sneak peek at the progress to a group of Vietnam veterans.

“The biggest feeling I got was presenting it to the Vietnam veterans first and seeing some of their faces,” said Maynard.

The goal is unveiling the helicopter to the public in a ceremony Memorial Day weekend.