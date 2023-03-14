Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika incident prompt Palm Beach County commissioners to pass new ordinance

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners took action Tuesday to curtail a recent rise of antisemitic messages that have made headlines in recent months.

Among those disturbing incidents included the projection of a Nazi swastika on a downtown West Palm Beach building in January.

By a unanimous vote, commissioners passed an emergency ordinance prohibiting the unauthorized projections of signs onto buildings, structures and other places.

The ordinance, which took effect immediately, will fine first-time offenders $1,000 and repeat violators from $5,000 up to $15,000 if the Palm Beach County master finds the violation irreparable or irreversible in nature.

Residents in multiple cities and towns in Palm Beach County have seen an escalation of offensive and antisemitic flyers tossed into their driveways and on their property recently.

The Florida Legislature is currently considering HB 269, which aims to make certain antisemitic acts a hate crime.