21-year-old Navy service member from Jupiter reported missing after night out at bar in Waukegan, Illinois

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department is looking for a 21-year-old Navy service member from Jupiter who has been missing for nearly a week.

The department said Seamus Gray was reported missing at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Waukegan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said the 21-year-old man has not been seen since the early morning hours of March 18.

Gray is a native of Jupiter.

Detectives said Gray is a member of the United States Navy and is assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes. He did not report back at his assigned time, according to authorities.

Thursday morning, Waukegan police released surveillance video of Gray leaving a bar on Genesee Street. They said he was later identified on video at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Washington Street in Waukegan at around 1:40 a.m. on March 18. Police said Gray has not been seen or spoken to since.

Anyone with information on Gray or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department at 847-360-9001.