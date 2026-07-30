West Palm Beach police union pushes back on firing of 3 captains, claims 'different standard' applied

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The union that represents the West Palm Beach Police Department is pushing back on the agency's decision to uphold the firing of three captains in an alleged "double dipping" scheme.

This is a story that WPTV has been closely following for nearly two years.

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In a statement released Thursday, the West Palm Beach Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said they were "disappointed" in Chief Tony Araujo's decision to uphold the termination of the captains.

"After months of reviewing the evidence, interviewing witnesses, and participating in this process, we firmly believe these decisions ignore the historical practices, longstanding expectations, and direction provided by prior administrations. Conduct that was known, accepted, and directed under former Chief Frank Adderley's administration is now being judged by an entirely different standard," the FOP's statement said.

FOP President Adam Myers contends that the three captains were exempt employees who "carried out their responsibilities within an established framework that had existed for years."

Myers also said the union was troubled by the investigative process.

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"Important evidence, historical context, and information favorable to these officers were either omitted from the final Internal Affairs report or received little meaningful consideration. As a result, we believe the procedural protections afforded under Florida's Police Officers' Bill of Rights were not fully honored throughout this process," the FOP said.

In 2020, a third-party audit commissioned by the city of West Palm Beach looked into the finances of multiple departments of the city, including the police department. The auditor uncovered nearly $20,000 worth of double dipping on timecards, which shined a light on thousands of hours of overtime being paid out.

WPTV allegedly involved in numerous "financial improprieties" within the department. However, new footage WPTV obtained from a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office body camera showed Adderley telling a deputy that he knew about the "double dipping" allegations and that the city paused his investigation.

WPTV reached out to the police department for a statement on the firings but said they could not comment at this time "out of respect for everyone involved".

Below is the full statement released Thursday by the FOP