West Palm Beach advances Downtown Master Plan as residents seek balance between growth and livability

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When residents and visitors walk through downtown West Palm Beach, it's hard to miss the transformation.

Construction cranes tower over city blocks, development projects are taking shape in nearly every direction and city leaders are trying to determine how future growth should unfold.

WATCH BELOW: Downtown Master Plan: How West Palm residents can weigh in

Downtown Master Plan: How West Palm residents can weigh in

"A lot of growth happening. Just take a couple strolls down a few blocks and you'll see that there's construction going on everywhere," said Mark Alpaugh, who works downtown. "As a young professional like myself, it's exciting to see."

For longtime residents and newcomers alike, the changing skyline is impossible to ignore.

"It's a completely different city," said downtown resident Gabriella Biondo, reflecting on the changes since she was a student at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

The city Master Plan moved forward through the downtown action committee at the beginning of the month.

And while many welcome the growth, city officials acknowledge it comes with challenges.

Last week, the West Palm Beach Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments tied to the Downtown Master Plan update, a document that could help shape how downtown grows over the next several decades.

The recommendation is not the final step. Additional public meetings and hearings are still planned before the City Commission makes final decisions.

City leaders: Growth is happening regardless

Throughout the discussion, city leaders and planning consultants repeatedly emphasized one key message:

"Development is coming whether we like it or not," said consultant Bernard Zyscovich during the Downtown Master Plan presentation.

Officials argued the city has two choices: proactively plan for growth or allow development to occur under existing regulations and state laws.

Zyscovich said the city is trying to stay ahead of development pressures before they become more difficult to manage.

"There is no way to stop some of these things if we don't get ahead of it," Zyscovich said.

Planning Board Chairman Steven Mayans said many of the issues residents are experiencing today are the result of West Palm Beach becoming a more desirable place to live.

"The problems are an outgrowth of success, and hopefully the growth is going to happen. Hopefully we're learning to manage it well," Mayans.

Affordable housing becomes a major focus

One of the proposed changes centers on affordable housing.

Under the plan, developers seeking additional building height and density would face stronger affordable housing requirements.

Planning Director Anna Maria Ponte told board members:

"The intention is to have every new project downtown basically support the construction of affordable housing," Ponte.

The proposal would allow developers to build larger projects in certain districts, but only if they provide additional affordable housing or contribute toward affordable housing goals.

For Biondo, that is one of the most important parts of the discussion.

When asked what she hopes comes from the master plan, she said:

"I would love less traffic, more affordable housing. All that sounds great," said Biondo. "It's not really affordable I would say to live downtown in West Palm Beach. I spend a lot of money for the convenience."

Growth concentrated near transit

City leaders also want to direct more development into transit-oriented areas near Brightline and Tri-Rail instead of pushing growth deeper into existing neighborhoods.

Officials said those areas have stronger transportation options and are better suited to accommodate future development.

The goal, they said, is to concentrate density where transit access is strongest while preserving the character of established neighborhoods.

Traffic remains the biggest concern

While affordable housing generated discussion, traffic remained the dominant concern throughout the meeting.

City officials presented data showing Okeechobee Boulevard is operating at roughly 98% to 99% of planning capacity between Australian and Rosemary avenues.

Residents and board members repeatedly raised concerns about congestion downtown and whether infrastructure can keep pace with new development.

Alpaugh said traffic frustrations are already part of daily life.

"Okeechobee can sometimes get backed up, which can be frustrating," Alpaugh.

One proposed solution would reduce the number of parking spaces developers are required to provide by about 25% in certain transit-oriented districts.

Supporters argue fewer parking spaces could encourage greater use of public transportation, walking and biking.

Planning Director Anna Maria Ponte defended the strategy during the meeting.

"If the concern is congestion, the solution is not to allow everybody to drive because we are never going to be able to have enough road for everybody," Ponte. "We're not restricting it. If you want to drive, you will be able to drive. We're not going to say you're not. But we offer other options for different alternatives and create certain friction. So the (best option is not always drive."

Planning Board member Sam Fisch agreed saying, "The only way to have less traffic with more people is to have less cars."

Construction impacts also under scrutiny

Several residents argued that future development isn't the biggest issue. Instead, they pointed to the impacts of projects already underway.

Speakers described traffic detours, construction noise, dust, vibration and quality-of-life concerns.

In response, city officials said they're evaluating stronger construction-management requirements, including regulations governing traffic plans, truck routes, staging areas, worker parking and enforcement measures.

Residents urge caution

While many residents said they are not opposed to growth, several argued the city should move more carefully and ensure infrastructure can handle future development.

One of the strongest comments came from resident Mark Hyman.

"Will it remain a livable city with a strong sense of community and an excellent quality of life? Growth is not the enemy, though. Poorly planned growth is."

That statement captured much of the concern voiced by residents who say they want development but believe it must be managed carefully.

What's next?

The Planning Board's vote does not finalize the Downtown Master Plan.

A public meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6 at Flagler Gallery at City Hall, followed by additional Planning Board discussions on Oct. 20. City commissioners are expected to begin reviewing the plan later this fall.

For now, the debate continues over how West Palm Beach should grow, and what kind of city it hopes to become in the years ahead.

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