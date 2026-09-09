West Palm Beach Downtown Master Plan moves forward after changes remove 25-story waterfront buildings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After months of delays, public pushback and political debate, West Palm Beach's controversial Downtown Master Plan update is moving forward again — but not without major changes and lingering concerns from residents.

During a nearly four-hour Downtown Action Committee meeting, city officials, planners, engineers, residents and neighborhood advocates packed the room — a sharp contrast from earlier discussions.

WATCH BELOW: West Palm Beach removes waterfront high-rises from master plan

West Palm Beach removes waterfront high-rises from master plan

"Those meetings were like ghost towns," said Mike Schmidt, vice president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association. "Now it's like a Taylor Swift press conference."

WHY THE PLAN MATTERS

City officials say the Downtown Master Plan update is needed because West Palm Beach is growing rapidly and evolving into a nationally recognized urban center. Leaders say they want to better connect CityPlace and downtown, encourage housing options and guide development in a way that improves quality of life.

But residents argue growth is already straining infrastructure and changing the character of the city too quickly.

"We do not experience development one project at a time — it's all together," said India Foster with the West Palm Beach Residents Coalition.

Officials presented data showing downtown growth has actually slowed compared to previous years. Between 2015 and 2025, the city averaged roughly 290 new residential units per year downtown.

Still, downtown now contains more than 9,000 residential units, and residents repeatedly questioned whether roads, emergency services and parking can keep up.

TRAFFIC CONCERNS TAKE CENTER STAGE

Traffic dominated much of the discussion.

City traffic engineer Saurabh Basnet said some intersections are nearing capacity, especially Okeechobee Boulevard.

"It's at about 98% capacity," Basnet told the committee.

Officials said future improvements could help relieve congestion, including:

New road connections such as Fern Street

Adaptive traffic signals that respond to real-time traffic conditions

Expanded Palm Tran service

Safer walking and biking infrastructure

Transportation demand management strategies aimed at reducing vehicle trips

Basnet said if the city does nothing, congestion could significantly worsen by 2045.

But many residents said the city's traffic analysis does not reflect reality.

"Being told traffic is manageable — that is not lived experience," Foster said.

Others questioned whether studies account for seasonal residents, construction impacts and future development already in the pipeline.

FIREFIGHTERS WARN OF EMERGENCY RESPONSE ISSUES

Concerns also came from the West Palm Beach firefighters union, which said taller buildings create unique emergency response challenges. Such as longer wait times due to firefighters needing to climb more stories.

Ryan Stacey, speaking on behalf of the firefighters union, said the department is "aggressively neutral" on growth but disappointed the plan does not specifically address first responder needs.

"If it's on a 25-story building, very different than a short building," he said.

He noted the department has added 84 firefighters and a new truck in recent years but said future planning must include police and fire staffing needs as downtown density increases.

"I think a continued pause is absolutely warranted," he said.

FLAGLER DRIVE HEIGHT REDUCTIONS CALLED A MAJOR WIN

The most significant revision to the plan involves the Flagler Waterfront District.

An earlier proposal would have allowed buildings up to 25 stories along portions of the waterfront through development incentives. That proposal has now been removed.

Under the updated version:

Most of Flagler Drive will remain capped at five stories

Areas north of Banyan Boulevard can still allow up to eight stories under existing incentives

Taller development would instead be concentrated farther inland in designated downtown districts

Residents who opposed high-rise waterfront development celebrated the change.

"This is an important step," said Fatima Sanandaji, co-founder of Save West Palm Beach.

Schmidt agreed.

"What's going on here is showing some of our comments are bearing fruit," he said.

Still, some warned that taller buildings just one block west of Flagler could still impact waterfront views and infrastructure.

OTHER MAJOR CHANGES IN THE UPDATED PLAN

City documents presented to neighborhood groups outlined several additional revisions:

Downtown parks along Flagler Drive remain protected as Urban Open Space

New large developments must reduce projected vehicle trips by 25%

Nonresidential parking requirements south of Banyan Boulevard would be reduced by 20%

Residential parking requirements would remain unchanged

Projects using development incentives would face stronger workforce housing requirements

Workforce housing affordability periods would increase from 20 years to 30 years

Developers using city incentives would need to provide more affordable housing or pay city fees

WHERE CONFUSION AND FRUSTRATION GREW

A major point of tension emerged over timing.

A separate mayor-appointed Neighborhood Partnership Network has spent the last two months researching downtown growth and says it still has hundreds of unanswered questions.

Members told the committee they were surprised the process was moving ahead before their recommendations were complete.

"If there's a group the mayor put together and they are saying wait — what's happening?" asked Downtown Action Committee board member Michael Bakst.

Jessica Swift, a member of the partnership group, said volunteers have spent 65 days researching the issue and still need more time.

"We are volunteers," Swift said. "We have no intention to hold up this process."

She said the group has submitted 180 questions to the city and received answers to only seven.

Others argued the city is moving too quickly on decisions that could permanently reshape West Palm Beach.

"Once adopted, West Palm Beach will be changed forever and difficult to reverse," Sanandaji warned.

DAC SAYS FINAL DECISION RESTS WITH COMMISSIONERS

DAC board members emphasized the Downtown Action Committee only serves in an advisory role.

The final decisions will be made by the West Palm Beach City Commission.

Officials also clarified that if no updates are approved, some existing development incentives from prior plans could still allow high-rise projects along portions of Flagler Drive under current regulations.

After lengthy debate, the committee voted to move the recommendations forward.

The first reading before city commissioners is expected on Oct. 26, with a final vote anticipated next year.

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