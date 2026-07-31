WATCH: West Palm Beach police to address firing of captains in overtime scheme

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is holding a press conference Friday morning regarding the firing of three captains in an alleged "double dipping" scheme.

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This is a story that WPTV has been closely following for nearly two years.

West Palm Beach Union pushes back on firing of 3 captains, claims 'different standard' Scott Sutton

In 2020, a third-party audit commissioned by the city of West Palm Beach looked into the finances of multiple departments of the city, including the police department. The auditor uncovered nearly $20,000 worth of double dipping on timecards, which shined a light on thousands of hours of overtime being paid out.