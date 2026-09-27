‘It’s very hard’: Family honors West Palm Beach man killed in hit-and-run

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nearly three months after a 28-year-old West Palm Beach man was killed in a hit-and-run crash, his family and friends are still searching for answers.

Connor Blais was killed in July while riding an electric scooter home from his job at O’Shea’s Irish Pub in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police say Blais was found dead in the roadway along South Olive Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on July 6. An electric scooter was found nearby.

Investigators say the driver involved in the crash left the scene without stopping to help or reporting the collision.

Now, nearly three months later, Blais’ loved ones are returning to the crash site to remember his life and honor his memory.

A “Drive Safely” memorial sign was installed at the west corner of South Olive Avenue and East Lakewood Road, near where Blais was killed.

WPTV

Blais’ partner, Lawrence Cassenti, remembers him as someone who took safety seriously and made a point of following the rules.

“His mom used to actually say, why don't you just get up on the sidewalk? And he'd say, no, Mom, I can't do that, that's not legal,” Cassenti said. “He was always in the bike lane.”

Friends and family gathered near the crash site wearing red and holding signs to honor Blais and celebrate his life.

For his mother, Janet Blais, the loss remains difficult to put into words.

“No mother, father, friends or family should have to go through this. It's very hard,” she said.

WPTV

Nearly three months after Blais’ death, police have still not identified the driver involved in the crash, and no arrest has been announced.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver involved is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.