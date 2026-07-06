Police seek driver in hit-and-run that killed West Palm Beach restaurant worker

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the driver involved in a crash killing a 28-year-old Monday morning.

Connor Blais was found dead in the roadway in the 4900 block of South Olive Avenue around 1:50 a.m., according to police. An electric scooter was located nearby.

Police say Blais was returning home from his job at a local restaurant when the crash occurred, and the driver fled without stopping to help Blais or reporting the crash.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle likely sustained damage to its front end or passenger side from the impact.

Detectives are now asking residents in the Southend neighborhood to check their security cameras for any footage that might help identify the vehicle or driver, particularly along South Olive Avenue between Russlyn Drive and Pilgrim Road.

Anyone with information or video footage is urged to contact Detective Hatfield with the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1784. Please reference case number 20260009954.