Grand jury indicts man accused of killing West Palm Beach minister

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County State Attorney Alexcia Cox announced Friday that a grand jury indicted Hugh Earp Milner Jr. on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The charges stem from the Sept. 27 shooting death of 31-year-old Akeem Moore, a local minister and musician.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 27 in the area of 45th Street and Australian Avenue. Moore was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives later identified Hugh Earp Milner Jr. as the suspected gunman and obtained an arrest warrant. Investigators said Moore had been sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle with another person when gunfire erupted. The passenger survived the shooting.

Moore, known throughout the community for his ministry and music, was remembered by friends and family as a mentor who worked to inspire young people and strengthen his community. A vigil held in the days following his death drew dozens of mourners.

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According to the State Attorney's Office, the indictment follows an investigation by the West Palm Beach Police Department.

In a statement announcing the charges, Cox described the killing as a senseless act of violence.

"Akeem Moore was a young man who served the community through his ministry and his music," Cox said. "This senseless act of violence leaves lasting pain for those who knew and loved him. My office remains committed to holding violent offenders accountable and seeking justice on behalf of victims. This indictment serves as a critical first step."Milner was previously arrested in connection with the shooting and appeared in Palm Beach County court earlier this month.

The case will now be prosecuted by the Homicide Unit of the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office.