The family of Kalibe Combs, a 23-year-old Road Ranger killed while working at an Interstate 95 crash scene near Lantana Road, is remembering the young father as a loving caretaker while calling for changes they hope could protect other roadside workers.

Combs was struck early Sunday on northbound I-95 near Lantana Road while working at an existing crash investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said an 18-year-old driver entered a closed lane, struck Combs and then collided with a marked FHP cruiser. Combs died at the scene.

WATCH: Family remembers Road Ranger killed on I-95 as loving father, caretaker

Family remembers Road Ranger killed on I-95 as loving new father

Combs leaves behind his fiancée, Siarah Rodriguez, and their 4-month-old daughter, Kiara, according to his family and a fundraiser established to support them.

"He brought a lot of light. So losing him, we're losing a lot of light," his mother, Aretta Combs, told WPTV.

'He was a caretaker'

Combs' family told WPTV he was funny, kind and hardworking. His mother said his commitment to his family was at the center of the life he was building.

"He was a caretaker. He lost his life trying to provide for his family, trying to take care of his family," Aretta Combs said. "So what's more heartbreaking is that something like this can happen and change the lives of so many people."

The family says Combs had worked as a Road Ranger and took pride in helping people while providing for his family.

His death came at a moment of major change for the young family. The fundraiser says Combs and Siarah Rodriguez were recently engaged and raising their infant daughter, Kiara Rodriguez-Combs.

"Very loving, always wanted to take care of me and very excited about the baby," Rodriguez told WPTV.

For Combs' family, the loss is still difficult to comprehend.

"I think we are all in shock," Aretta Combs said.

When WPTV's Zitlali Solache asked whether it felt real, she replied, "No, it doesn't feel real."

Family calls for greater roadside safety

As the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the crash, Combs' family says they want his death to lead to changes that could make roadside work safer.

"I want to see safety. I want to see change," Aretta Combs told WPTV.

She said no change can alter what happened to her son, but she hopes action could prevent another family from experiencing the same loss.

"I feel like there are changes that could be made," she said. "It's not gonna change our outcome, but it can change the other lives of other people."

FHP previously said the crash happened around 2:07 a.m. on northbound I-95 near Lantana Road. A marked FHP Dodge Charger was positioned across two lanes with its emergency lights activated for a lane closure when investigators said the Mercedes entered the closed lane. The 18-year-old driver suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to FHP.

Fundraiser established for Combs' family

A GoFundMe fundraiser, "Carry Forward Kalibe's Future", has been established for Rodriguez and their daughter. The fundraiser says donations are intended to help with their everyday needs, provide stability for Kiara's future and help the family honor Combs' memory.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

