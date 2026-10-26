23-year-old man killed after car enters I-95 crash scene, hits FHP cruiser in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. — A 23-year-old West Palm Beach man was killed early Sunday after a driver entered a lane closure at an Interstate 95 crash investigation scene and struck him before hitting a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, according to FHP.

The crash happened around 2:07 a.m. on northbound I-95 near Lantana Road in Palm Beach County.

According to FHP, a 2019 Mercedes sedan driven by an 18-year-old Lake Worth woman was traveling north in the inside center lane.

At the time, a marked FHP Dodge Charger was stationary across the inside and inside center lanes with its emergency lights activated as part of a lane closure for an ongoing crash investigation.

Investigators said the Mercedes entered the closed lane and struck the 23-year-old man. The car then rotated and collided with the FHP cruiser.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The 18-year-old driver suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to JFK South for treatment.

The outside northbound lane of I-95 reopened at 8:34 a.m., according to FHP.