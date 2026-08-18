Woman killed in Vero Beach shooting identified, suspect still on the run

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman shot and killed Sunday morning in Vero Beach as 52-year-old Dawn Kriskewic.

Kriskewic was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the roadway in the 500 block of 1st Street Sunday morning. Despite life-saving measures by deputies, she was pronounced dead at a trauma center.

The sheriff's office said there was a delay in releasing the victim's name because several out-of-state next of kin needed to be located and notified.

Detectives are treating the case as a domestic violence homicide and continue searching for 33-year-old Matthew Allen Waggle of Sebastian, who has been identified as a person of interest. Investigators believe Waggle and Kriskewic were in an on-and-off relationship.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said a nationwide BOLO has been issued for Waggle, who should be considered armed and dangerous and may have fled the area.

"If you encounter this person, don't approach him," Flowers warned. "It's possible that he could harm other people or himself."

Close friends remembered Kriskewic as someone who was beautiful inside and out — a mother, hairdresser and author who was loved by many.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. M. Kachele at 772-978-6240 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.