VERO BEACH, Fla. — 911 calls have been released in the wake of a fatal shooting in a Vero Beach neighborhood, as Indian River County Sheriff's detectives continue searching for a person of interest who remains on the run.

The sheriff's office identified the person of interest as 33-year-old Matthew Allen Waggle. Authorities believe he is armed and dangerous and may have fled the area.

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911 calls released after fatal Vero Beach shooting; person of interest still on the run

The shooting happened Sunday at a mobile home complex just outside the victim's home along 1st Street in Vero Beach. The victim was 52 years old. Her identity is not being released while next of kin is still being notified.

Close friends remembered the victim as someone who was beautiful inside and out — a mother, hairdresser, and author who was loved by many.

Neighbors called 911 moments after shots were fired.

"I, I don't know there's a lady like in the street I think she's dead or somebody killed her I don't know," a caller said.

"You think somebody killed her?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yes," the caller said.

In the call, the neighbor described the scene.

"Yeah, she's in the, she's in the street. So…" the caller said.

"Okay, what — do you know who she is?" the dispatcher asked.

"No, no, she's the…my..she's new over here," the caller said.

Detectives are treating the case as a domestic violence incident. The victim and Waggle were previously in a relationship.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said investigators have issued a nationwide alert for Waggle.

"We have put out a nationwide BOLO for him at this point — be on the look out. And our team is working with real time crime center. Our detectives have been working on this and its our goal to ultimately locate him," Flowers said.

Flowers urged anyone with information to come forward.

"If anybody saw anything, heard anything, please — either reach out to crime stoppers or give our detectives a call," Flowers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. M. Kachele at 772-978-6240 or mkachele@ircsheriff.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.