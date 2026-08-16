Woman found shot in Vero Beach roadway dies; IRCSO investigating as homicide, searching for person of interest

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A woman found with a gunshot wound in a Vero Beach roadway Sunday morning has died, and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating her death as a homicide.

At approximately 8:41 a.m. Sunday, IRCSO received a 911 call reporting an adult female in the roadway in the 500 block of 1st Street. Responding deputies located the woman with an apparent gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. She was transported to a trauma center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene.

A person of interest has been identified, and detectives are actively searching for him. The identities of the victim and the person of interest have not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

