Person of interest in Vero Beach homicide arrested in West Virginia after nationwide search

U.S. Marshals took a person of interest into custody Wednesday night in connection with the shooting death of a 52-year-old woman in Vero Beach, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office announced.

Matthew Allen Waggle, 33, of Sebastian, was arrested at a motel near Dunbar, West Virginia. Detectives are working to return him to Indian River County.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Dawn Kriskewic. Investigators are treating her death as a domestic violence homicide.

At approximately 8:41 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received a 911 call reporting a woman in the roadway in the 500 block of 1st Street. Deputies located Kriskewic with an apparent gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. She was transported to a trauma center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives and crime scene personnel processed the scene outside the victim's home.

Sheriff Eric Flowers identified Waggle as the person of interest and said investigators believe Waggle and Kriskewic were in an on-and-off relationship and that he fled the area in a vehicle following the shooting.

Flowers called the incident a tragedy and said detectives used resources such as Flock cameras to investigate Waggle's whereabouts.

"At this point we're not sure, but this could be a domestic violence incident. It's always a tragedy. It's a loss of life that's so unnecessary," Flowers said. "So our team is committed to working on that."

Marco Cardenas, a longtime resident of the area, said his siblings live in the complex and were shaken by the shooting near their home.

"My brother actually heard the shot," Cardenas said. "So he went inside to check on my sister."

Cardenas said the neighborhood is typically quiet.

"Nothing like this should happen, especially in quiet neighborhoods," Cardenas said.

Cardenas said he hopes an arrest comes soon.

"I just hope that they find the suspect," Cardenas said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. M. Kachele at 772-978-6240 or mkachele@ircsheriff.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

