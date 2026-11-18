PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 24-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered after she was struck while riding an electric scooter in a hit-and-run crash in Port St. Lucie, police said Wednesday.

The woman died at approximately 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

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The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard and Southwest Feather Terrace.

Police said the woman was riding an electric scooter when a vehicle struck her. Investigators allege the driver left the scene without stopping to help her or notify law enforcement.

The department's Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit later identified the vehicle as a gray Chevrolet Tahoe and located it at a Port St. Lucie home, according to police.

Investigators identified the alleged driver as 18-year-old Tristan Sanchez-Chasmer.

Police said investigators learned Sanchez-Chasmer had been playing "ding dong ditch" with friends shortly before the crash. According to the department, the group was leaving a home where they had been participating in the prank when the vehicle struck the woman.

Sanchez-Chasmer was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, police said.

Following the woman's death, police said they anticipate the State Attorney's Office will pursue enhanced or additional charges as appropriate based on the circumstances and the outcome of the investigation.

Police did not identify the woman in Wednesday's news release.

