PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An 18-year-old driver has been arrested after Port St. Lucie Police Department investigators say he struck a 24-year-old woman riding an electric scooter to work and left the scene, leaving her critically injured. Police say the driver had been playing a "ding-dong-ditch" prank with friends shortly before Monday morning's crash.

WATCH: E-Scooter Hit-and-Run in Port St. Lucie

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Police identified the driver as Tristan Sanchez-Chasmer. He was arrested on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, according to the department.

The crash happened near Southwest Gatlin Boulevard and Southwest Feather Terrace. Investigators said the woman was traveling west on the sidewalk toward Southwest Rosser Boulevard and had entered a crosswalk when she was hit by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe making a left turn onto Southwest Feather Terrace.

Woman remains unconscious, in critical condition

Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said Tuesday the woman remained unconscious and in critical condition.

"We're deeply concerned for her recovery, and our thoughts are with her loved ones," Niemczyk said.

Police said a witness stopped to help the woman, called 911 and was able to get the SUV's license plate information. Investigators used that information to identify the vehicle and the driver.

Police say driver had just left prank

Investigators said Sanchez-Chasmer had two friends with him and had been playing "ding-dong-ditch" shortly before the crash.

"They were specifically playing, I'll call it ring and run, ding-dong-ditch, at a house that belonged to a friend of theirs, and apparently the mother came to the door and they fled the scene," Niemczyk told WPTV.

Niemczyk said investigators believe the people inside the SUV realized a collision had occurred.

"They're aware that they hit something. I'll say that," he said.

According to Niemczyk, Sanchez-Chasmer and the two passengers did not call 911.

Police chief: Staying at scene could have changed outcome

Niemczyk said the decision to leave the scene was key to the criminal investigation.

"Had they remained on scene, provided aid, it would have been a very different criminal outcome," Niemczyk said. "There probably wouldn't have been criminal charges at that point."

Sanchez-Chasmer was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. According to published reports citing law enforcement records, he was being held on a $5,000 bond.

Police have not announced charges against the two passengers.

E-scooter rider stresses caution at intersection

WPTV returned to the intersection after the crash and spoke with 15-year-old John Rogalewski, who said he rides an e-scooter to school and is sometimes on the road early in the morning.

"I'm looking at my surroundings almost the whole time," Rogalewski said. "I'm making sure every time I have to cross the street that there's not a car coming up, and that it is my sign to go, no matter how long I have to wait to cross."

Police said the 24-year-old woman was wearing a helmet when she was struck.

The investigation remains active, according to police, and toxicology results are still pending.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

