Woman, 66, charged with 29 counts of animal cruelty after 124 cats removed from Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 66-year-old woman has been arrested on dozens of animal cruelty charges following an investigation that resulted in 124 cats being removed from a Port St. Lucie home, according to police.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Kimberly K. Robinson was arrested Friday by members of the Marshals Task Force after detectives obtained a warrant charging her with 29 counts of felony animal cruelty.

WATCH REPORT BELOW: Woman arrested after more than 120 cats removed from home

Port St. Lucie woman arrested after more than 120 cats removed from home

The investigation began Oct. 13, when Animal Control responded to a home in the 2500 block of Southwest Warwick Street over concerns about the animals' welfare and unsanitary conditions, police said.

Officers initially found more than 60 cats inside the home, according to police. Investigators said there were extensive accumulations of animal feces and urine, a strong ammonia odor and numerous cats that appeared to have untreated medical conditions.

Authorities ultimately removed 124 cats, including newborn kittens, juvenile cats and adult cats.

The animals were divided between Port St. Lucie Animal Control and the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. Police said many required veterinary treatment for conditions including respiratory and eye infections, elevated temperatures, fleas and ear mites. Some cats also had open and infected wounds.

Investigators reviewed Animal Control reports, veterinary records and other evidence as part of the case.

Police said the 29 felony charges against Robinson are based on veterinary findings involving the first 29 cats that were evaluated.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities review medical findings involving the remaining animals. Police said additional charges could be considered.