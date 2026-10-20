More than 120 cats, kittens found in Port St. Lucie home in alleged hoarding situation

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about another animal hoarding situation on the Treasure Coast.

Port St. Lucie police said more than 124 cats and kittens were found in a home off the 2500 block of Warwick Street.

WATCH BELOW: More than 120 cats found in Port St. Lucie home

124 cats recovered from animal hoarding situation in Port St Lucie

Investigators said they found the home in unsanitary conditions, including an accumulation of feces and dead kittens.

Police said two of the three people living inside the home where the cats were found were issued citations for hoarding and failure to provide medical attention.

Sarah Wees, executive director of The Humane Society of St. Lucie County, said they were brought in 106 cats and kittens.

"They likely had to fight for food, which is why some of them are underweight, and some of the kittens that are nursing, they might be nursing on the wrong mother," Wees said. "If they got them spayed or neutered, we wouldn't be where we are right now."

Wees said almost all of the cats had fleas and ear mites, and some with open sores needed immediate medical treatment.

Now, Wees said staff and volunteers are scrambling to get them well.

"They're feeding them, they're cleaning them, they're doing medical intakes," Wees said.

Taylor Nickelson with the American Humane Society said the cats and kittens are getting better fast.

"We're seeing that in just their liveliness and eagerness to approach us and take food," Nickelson said.

However, Wees said some of the cats and kittens are still in a dangerous situation and being treated in their sick room.

"They're responding well, but it's still an unknown situation," Wees said. "Any of them can fade at any time, so it's very dangerous at this time."

Wees said this situation has doubled their cat population.

"It overwhelms the staff," Wees said. "It overwhelms our resources."

Staff are asking for donations, volunteers and fosters during these recovery efforts.

"These little babies can't do it for themselves," Wee said. "So, we and the community need to do it for them."

Once medical needs are met, the cats and kittens will be up for adoption.