TOXIC THREAT: Family gets HOA approval for pet protection against cane toads

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Since January, WPTV has been listening to a Port St. Lucie family raising concerns about invasive cane toads in a Riverland community and the potential danger they pose to pets.

The Shulmans, who live in Valencia Walk at Riverland, first reached out to WPTV reporter Brooke Chau after their HOA denied a request they believed could help protect their dogs from the toxic amphibians.

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TOXIC THREAT: Family gets HOA approval for protection against cane toads

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC), cane toads are an invasive species that secrete a toxin that can be fatal to dogs within minutes if ingested.

“We’re worried about letting our dogs out in the backyard with those cane toads,” said homeowner Rhoda Shulman in January.

The family had requested permission to install mesh along the bottom of their fence after seeing numerous cane toads in the backyard— a modification they said would help keep the toads out without changing the look of the property.

Brooke Chau, WPTV

The HOA initially denied the request, which is why the family launched a neighborhood petition that gathered dozens of signatures.

After months of meetings and continued discussion, the family says the Valencia Walk at Riverland HOA has now approved the protective mesh installation.

Brooke Chau, WPTV

The Shulmans say the change brings relief after a lengthy process and ongoing concern for their pets, Petra and Sophie.

“It was a difficult thing to do; it took many months and took a lot of perseverance,” the family said. "We're very grateful to the HOA and hopeful that we can get it up within the next month."

The approved change is expected to give the family added peace of mind and create a safer environment for their pets.

“We know that our dogs are going to be as safe as possible, and that's what matters to us,” the Shulmans said.