PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie family is pushing for change after their homeowners association denied a request they believe could protect pets from a deadly threat lurking in their backyard: invasive cane toads.

WATCH:

'WORRIED EVERY NIGHT': Port St. Lucie family pushes for more pet safety in their community

The Shulmans live in Valencia Walk at Riverland, a large residential community surrounded by lakes — an environment they say has become a breeding ground for cane toads. The invasive species secretes a toxic venom that can be fatal to dogs within minutes if ingested.

Rhoda Shulman

“We’re worried about letting our dogs out in the backyard with those cane toads,” said homeowner Rhoda Shulman. “That’s why we wanted to try and prevent that from happening.”

After repeatedly spotting cane toads in their backyard, the family researched possible solutions and decided to request permission to add mesh to the bottom of their fence — a modification they say would help keep the toads out without changing the overall appearance of the fence.

Bob Leak, WPTV Photographer

But the Shulmans say their request was denied by the HOA.

“They turned us down. We couldn’t believe it," Rhoda Shulman said. We were just totally shocked."

Feeling unheard, the family took their concerns to neighbors and started a petition. They say nearly 100 residents signed in less than a week, showing what they describe as growing concern throughout the community.

Bob Leak, WPTV Photographer

“We’re sitting here waiting and worrying every night. This is a major safety issue, it makes me very anxious,” Rhoda said.

The family says the issue goes beyond just their household. They believe it highlights a larger concern about balancing HOA rules with safety, especially in lakefront communities where wildlife is common.

"Our dogs are our family," Fred Shulman said. "If we had children here, we would also do everything we can to prevent injury or harm."

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau reached out to the Valencia Walk HOA President, who said in a brief statement that the board recently transitioned from the developer three months ago and is now reviewing the issue with the association’s attorney.

The homeowners say they will continue pushing for answers and hope their efforts lead to changes that protect pets living in Riverland.