PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A record number of Americans are traveling this Fourth of July weekend, and South Florida drivers are feeling it, with heavy rain adding to the challenge on already-crowded roads.

Friday's wet weather made for a tough start to the holiday weekend on the Florida Turnpike heading south of Orlando.

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Record Fourth of July travel brings heavy traffic, rain to South Florida roads

"Really beautiful until it starts raining and then everyone forgets how to drive," driver Ed Budd said.

Despite the conditions, drivers pressed on.

"I have a lot of experience driving, so I just roll with the punches," driver Jim Macfawn said.

AAA estimates 72.2 million Americans will have traveled at least 50 miles from home between Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, July 5, marking an all-time high for the holiday. Of that number, 61.4 million are making the trip by car.

Macfawn noted the sheer scale of this year's travel numbers.

"It sounds like a lot. I'm surprised people can afford all the gas," Macfawn said.

Orlando and Miami rank among the top five travel destinations this Independence Day, according to AAA. They find that where you're coming from, where you're going, and what time you leave can all impact your experience on the road.

Carlos Borras and his wife made the round trip between Orlando and Miami on Friday and reported smooth sailing.

"I don't think I saw any traffic, no accidents or anything, so it's been great," Borras said.

Meanwhile, driver Fernando Amado described a very different experience.

"It's been pretty busy, especially with the weather," Amado said. "I thought people were leaving yesterday, but today is the day when people are really heading up North."

For those still planning to travel, AAA recommends hitting the road after 3 p.m. on Saturday or before 11 a.m. on Sunday to avoid the worst congestion. The heaviest traffic is expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, and between noon and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

WPTV

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