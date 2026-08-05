Port St. Lucie police release 911 call in fatal shooting of PBSO communications officer

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police have released the 911 call made the night a woman was shot and killed outside her home, as the suspect was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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PSL police ID victim, suspect in domestic murder-suicide

Elizabeth Ortega, 50, was found shot in the front yard of a home on the 2000 block of SE Oxmoor Terrace in Port St. Lucie on Saturday, Aug. 1. She died from gunshot wounds, police said. Ralph Varela Sr., 50, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the 911 call, a neighbor described hearing five or six gunshots that were loud enough to rattle her house before her 4-year-old child spotted Ortega lying motionless in the front yard.

"Me and my kids were in the backyard. I have a fenced in backyard, but it just sounded really, really close, so I made everyone come inside," the caller said.

The caller told the dispatcher she did not go outside, because she was frightened, and that Ortega and her husband were frequently heard arguing.

"Her and her husband are always fighting," the caller said. "They're always cursing at each other. They're always leaving, always yelling, always speeding off down the street."

The caller confirmed both vehicles belonging to the residents were still parked outside the home and that Ortega was not moving.

"She is laying on her stomach like... Oh, someone's someone's driving up the street too," the caller said.

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Woman killed, man found dead in domestic-related shooting on SE Oxmoor Terrace in Port St. Lucie

Officers arrived on scene and the caller was directed inside by police before the call ended.

Responding officers found Ortega suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she later died.

Police said Varela returned inside the home after the shooting, where officers later found him dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

PBSO said Ortega's son, Ralph Varela Jr., is a firefighter with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and asked the community to keep both agencies in their thoughts during this time. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue processing evidence and await final results from the Medical Examiner's Office. Port St. Lucie police extended their condolences to Ortega's family and loved ones.

The department said anyone experiencing domestic violence should not be afraid to speak up.

"We encourage anyone who is experiencing domestic violence, or knows someone who is experiencing domestic violence to ask for help, seek help," Holly said. "That's what we're here for."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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