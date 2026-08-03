PBSO communications officer identified as victim in Port St. Lucie murder-suicide

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that one of its longtime communications officers was the woman killed in what investigators say was a murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie over the weekend.

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PSL police ID victim, suspect in domestic murder-suicide

The sheriff's office identified the victim as Elizabeth "Liz" Ortega, a communications officer who served in emergency communications for nearly 25 years.

"Our Communications Division is deeply saddened to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Communications Officer Elizabeth 'Liz' Ortega," the sheriff's office said. "She was a respected and cherished part of our PBSO family, known for her kindness, compassion, and a warm smile that could brighten any room."

Ortega began her emergency communications career with the Greenacres Police Department in November 2001 and joined the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Division following the agencies' merger in February 2016.

According to Port St. Lucie police, officers responded around 7:40 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of SE Oxmoor Terrace after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting possible gunshots and a domestic disturbance.

Investigators identified the suspect as 50-year-old Ralph Varela Sr. and confirmed Ortega was also 50 years old. Police said the two had been in a long-term domestic relationship, lived together with their adult son and were in the process of separating.

Investigators said the couple's adult son had left the home around 7:30 p.m. to pick up dinner. Detectives found no indication of an argument or disturbance before he left.

"He did not witness any arguments or disturbance prior to his departure from the residence," Officer Brittany Holly told WPTV.

Police believe Varela used an AR-style .223-caliber rifle to shoot Ortega inside the home. Investigators said Ortega attempted to flee the residence, but Varela continued firing as she ran into the front yard. Home surveillance video captured portions of the shooting, according to detectives.

"One of the neighbors actually located that victim, after they observed her lying in the front yard unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds," Holly told WPTV.

Responding officers found Ortega suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she later died.

Police said Varela returned inside the home after the shooting, where officers later found him dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

PBSO said Ortega's son, Ralph Varela Jr., is a firefighter with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and asked the community to keep both agencies in their thoughts during this time. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue processing evidence and await final results from the Medical Examiner's Office. Port St. Lucie police extended their condolences to Ortega's family and loved ones.

The department said anyone experiencing domestic violence should not be afraid to speak up.

"We encourage anyone who is experiencing domestic violence, or knows someone who is experiencing domestic violence to ask for help, seek help," Holly said. "That's what we're here for."