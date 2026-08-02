Woman killed, man found dead after apparent domestic-related shooting in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman was killed and a man was found dead Saturday evening following what investigators believe was a domestic-related shooting in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie Police Department officers responded around 7:40 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of SE Oxmoor Terrace after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting possible gunshots and a domestic disturbance.

Woman killed, man found dead in domestic-related shooting on SE Oxmoor Terrace in Port St. Lucie

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers also found an adult man dead at the scene. Investigators said he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The scene remains an active crime scene as detectives continue processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe the incident was an isolated, domestic-related shooting and said there is no known threat to the public.

Detectives cautioned that the facts and circumstances surrounding the case remain subject to change as the investigation continues.

Residents should continue to expect a heavy police presence in the area of SE Triumph Road and SE Veterans Memorial Parkway while investigators remain on scene. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes whenever possible.

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