Port St. Lucie murder-suicide: 911 call released after child finds parents dead

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police have released the 911 call from Monday's murder-suicide, in which a married couple was found dead in their home by their 6-year-old child.

The incident occurred along Southwest Ensenada Terrace around 5:30 Monday evening. The child of Jimsley Estime, 31, and Ketsy Alexis, 30, found them dead in the kitchen. The child contacted a family member, who then called 911.

WATCH BELOW: 911 call released in Port St. Lucie murder-suicide

911 call released in Port St. Lucie murder-suicide

The 911 call recorded the family member's desperate cries for help.

"We need people here," the caller said. "It looks like they shot each other. I don't know. ... She tells us she saw her dad laying on the floor."

During the call, a 911 operator asked about the location of a weapon.

"Where was the pistol when you saw it?" the operator said.

"It was in the pile of blood where they were laying," the caller said.

Police say Estime had made previous threats against his wife after Alexis attempted to leave him in September of last year. He was arrested but later released after Alexis asked for the charges to be dropped. The couple was in the middle of divorce proceedings in April of this year.

"They were already going through a divorce. I don't know what happened," the caller said.

The three young children are safe with family. Those who know the children have started a GoFundMe to help.

WPTV

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