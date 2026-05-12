6-year-old finds parents dead inside Port St. Lucie home after murder-suicide

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police said a murder suicide occurred Monday in Port St. Lucie while two of the couple's young children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, and a third child, who is 6 years old, returned home and found the parents' bodies.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Southwest Esenada Terrace at about 5:30 p.m. for a report of gunshot victims.

When they arrived, police found two bodies inside the home, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, identified as Jimsley Estime, 31, and Ketsy Alexis, 30.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned that the couple had been married about seven years and were reportedly in the process of a divorce.

The couple shared three minor children. Two children, ages 1 and 2, were inside the residence at the time of the incident.

Police said a third child, age 6, returned home from school, discovered the younger children upset inside the residence, and shortly thereafter located both parents dead in the kitchen area.

The child then contacted a family member for assistance, who then called 911.

A firearm was recovered at the scene as part of the investigation. Detectives continue to process evidence and conduct interviews.

"Preliminary findings indicate the divorce proceedings may have stemmed from allegations of infidelity ... and an individual residing outside of the county. Investigators also confirmed the couple had prior documented domestic-related incidents. This included a previous Port St. Lucie Police Department investigation involving alleged written threats to kill," police said in a statement.

Police said as a result of that investigation, a warrant was issued for Estime, and he was arrested on Jan. 26.

After that arrest, police said Alexis submitted a non-prosecution affidavit on Feb. 5, requesting that charges against her husband be dismissed and indicating she did not wish to testify or pursue prosecution.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or in need of assistance is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).