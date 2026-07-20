Family files wrongful death lawsuit after girl killed in go-kart crash at Urban Air Adventure Park

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Monday against a Port St. Lucie business after a 6-year-old girl died in a go-kart crash last year at the facility.

Emma Riddle, 6, was fatally injured at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in December 2025.

Wrongful death lawsuit filed after 6-year-old dies at Urban Air Adventure Park

The child's parents allege that Urban Air created dangerous conditions that contributed to Emma's death.

Emma visited the adventure park with her mother and sister, where they rode electric go-karts. The child was seated with her mom in a double-seat go-kart while her older sister was in a single-rider go-kart.

"As outlined in the complaint, there were multiple alleged safety protocols ignored that allegedly led Emma's go-kart to accelerate to a high speed and crash into the track wall," according to the family's attorney, Morgan & Morgan injury law firm.

Emma suffered severe injuries and was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she later died.

Earlier this year, WPTV obtained documents showing the Florida Department of Agriculture reached a $300,000 settlement agreement with Urban Air Adventure Park following an investigation into the fatal incident.

"Emma Riddle was a bright, beautiful 6-year-old girl whose life was tragically cut short," Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan said in a statement. "What was meant to be a joyful family outing became every family's worst nightmare. Urban Air has a duty to protect every child that walks through their doors, and we allege that they failed Emma in the most devastating way imaginable. Our firm will stop at nothing to hold Urban Air accountable for this tragedy and make sure no other family has to endure this kind of loss."

The child's family claims the adventure park ignored safety rules and manufacturer guidelines.

"At 50 inches, Emma was nearly a foot shorter and twelve years younger than the manufacturer’s minimum stated recommendations for operating a double-seat go-kart, and yet, she was permitted to ride," the lawsuit alleges.

WPTV has reached out to Urban Air for a response to the lawsuit.

Read the full lawsuit below: