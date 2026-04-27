Urban Air in Port St. Lucie agrees to pay $300K after investigation into crash that killed 6-year-old

WPTV's Dave Bohman obtained documents showing the Florida Department of Agriculture has reached a $300,000 settlement agreement with Urban Air Adventure Park following an investigation into the December death of a 6-year-old in a go-kart crash in Port St. Lucie.

The agreement, similar to a fine, comes after inspectors found several operator violations resulting from the investigation into the death of Emma Riddle.

WATCH: Urban Air agrees to $300,000 settlement

Amusement center agrees to pay $300K after investigation into girl's death

Among the findings, go-kart drivers are required to be 18 years old, but the investigation found the 6-year-old girl, and not her mother, was driving the go-kart that crashed before her death.

The report says go-kart drivers need to be 60 inches tall. Riddle was just 49 inches.

The manufacturer’s manual reads, "The ride operator is required to check that the seat belt is latched properly and adjusted correctly for each patron."

Riddle was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

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The investigation also found the go-kart was traveling faster than the manufacturer's recommendations.

According to the settlement agreement, Urban Air agreed to pay $300,000 within 30 days.

Amusement ride safety expert Brian Avery has not seen this report but says operators in charge of rides sometimes fail to perform needed safety checks.

"We know historically that a lot of the operators are employing young people who might not have a vested interest in the safety of every guest. They might not appreciate the risk associated with the activities, and therefore, they become complacent," Avery said.

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One question WPTV is still looking to have answered is whether the Urban Air franchiser can afford to come up with the $300,000 settlement agreement in 30 days.

In my last investigation, I found court papers that showed Urban Air owed $270,000 in rent and $80,000 in tangible property taxes.

Urban Air’s owner has not returned my calls.

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