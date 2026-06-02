Black bear spotted swimming in Port St. Lucie neighborhood

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police shared rare video footage Tuesday of a black bear swimming through a waterway in the Town Park community before exiting the water and running toward nearby homes, marking an unusual wildlife sighting along the Treasure Coast.

The video, posted on the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Facebook page, shows the large black bear navigating through residential waters in what officials described as seasonal behavior for Florida's black bear population.

WATCH BELOW: Bear spotted in Port St. Lucie

Bear Activity Increases During Food Search Season

"As Florida's black bears become more active this time of year in search of food, occasional sightings in residential neighborhoods can occur," Port St. Lucie police stated on Facebook. "While seeing a bear may be surprising, it is not necessarily cause for alarm."

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bear sightings remain rare throughout most of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County regions, making Tuesday's Port St. Lucie encounter particularly noteworthy for local residents.

Essential Bear Safety Guidelines for Residents

Wildlife officials emphasize specific protocols when encountering black bears in residential areas. If residents spot a bear, authorities recommend maintaining significant distance, never approaching the animal, and avoiding any attempts to feed it.

Port St. Lucie police advise residents to keep children and pets away from bears and secure potential food sources including garbage, pet food, and bird seed around their properties.

During unexpected bear encounters, officials stress remaining calm and avoiding running. Instead, residents should slowly back away while keeping the bear visible, speak in calm, firm tones, and ensure the animal has a clear escape route.

Growing Statewide Bear Population Trends

The Associated Press reported that Florida's black bears, once listed as threatened, have increasingly wandered into neighborhoods and private properties in recent years, particularly affecting rural areas of north and central Florida.

This population recovery follows decades of conservation efforts, though it has led to more frequent human-wildlife interactions across the state. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data shows the bear population has grown substantially since receiving protected status.

However, bear encounters can pose serious risks. A fatal bear attack occurred last year in rural southwest Florida near Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, according to state wildlife records.

Preventing Bear Attraction to Neighborhoods

Port St. Lucie police encourage residents to actively remove attractants that might draw bears into residential areas. Homeowners should secure garbage containers, remove bird feeders, and clean outdoor grills regularly.

"If you are letting your dog outside, consider making noise before opening the door and keep dogs on a short leash when possible," police advised. "Dogs can sometimes trigger defensive behavior from bears, especially female bears with cubs."

Wildlife experts explain that Florida black bears typically avoid human contact and move through areas quickly when they cannot locate easily accessible food sources.

When to Contact Wildlife Authorities

Residents should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) if they feel threatened by a bear, observe injured or orphaned bears, or witness intentional feeding or harassment of the animals.

Port St. Lucie police said they will continue monitoring the Town Park area situation and remind residents to call 911 for any emergency situations involving wildlife encounters.

The state's management of its recovering black bear population remains active. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials reported that 52 bears were harvested during the state's first bear hunt in a decade last year, which drew criticism from animal advocacy groups despite agency assurances that the population can sustain limited hunting.

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