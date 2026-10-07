5 years after Gabriella Hanley's unsolved killing, family and police still calling on community for answers

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Five years after Gabriella "Gabi" Hanley was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Port St. Lucie, no arrests have been made in her case.

Hanley, 20, was shot along Green River Parkway in 2021. Her boyfriend, who was in the car at the time, was also hit by gunfire but survived. Hanley left behind a 14-month-old daughter, who is now 6 years old.

Port St. Lucie police identified several people of interest at the time of the shooting, but five years later, no one has been arrested.

The pain of losing Gabi still lingers for her mother, Nicole Vigilante.

"It is tough, but I gotta be strong for my granddaughter," Vigilante said.

As Gabi's daughter grows older, the family is searching for answers — for themselves and for her.

"Now she's getting older, and she has questions," Vigilante said.

"And we want to be able to give her those answers," Krystal Benitez, Gabi's cousin, added.

For Gabi's loved ones, her daughter is a constant reminder of who she was.

"We're reminded of the situation every single day," Alexia Perez, Gabi's best friend, said. "We will never forget Gabi. Her daughter is walking memory of her."

"Gabi was an amazing, amazing woman," Benitez added.

Port St. Lucie police turned to social media Tuesday, saying information that was not shared at the time of the shooting could make a difference today. They're asking anyone with information to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Major Crimes Division at 772-871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Gabi's family and friends are doing their part to keep the case alive by sharing her story and raising awareness throughout the community.

"We have been spending the day handing out flyers going to all local businesses just trying to again raise awareness," Benitez said.

They are now calling on the community to come forward with information.

"There's a little girl right now that's being raised without her mother, so be brave for her and come forward," Benitez said.

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