Shooting death of Gabriella Hanley remains unsolved 5 years later, police seeking tips

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Five years have passed, but the shooting death of 20-year-old Gabriella Hanley remains unsolved. No one has been charged with her death, and Port St. Lucie police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

WATCH BELOW: Port St. Lucie police investigating deadly shooting

Mystery gunman fires shots into car in Port St. Lucie, killing woman

On Oct. 5, 2021, at around 11:45 p.m., Port St. Lucie police said they responded to reports of multiple gunshots near Southeast Green River Parkway and Southeast Charleston Drive.

Hanley was driving southbound on Southeast Green River Parkway in a black Kia Forte with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Darrick Mincey Jr., when another vehicle pulled alongside them and fired multiple rounds into their car, police said.

Hanley was shot multiple times, police said. Officers and rescue personnel immediately attempted lifesaving measures, but she later died in the early morning hours on Oct. 6, 2021. Mincey was also struck by gunfire but survived.

Investigators said they determined the Kia sustained 37 bullet impacts during the shooting. Numerous 9mm cartridge casings were recovered from the scene, and subsequent forensic examination determined they had been fired from two different firearms, police said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver four-door sedan that fled southbound on Southeast Green River Parkway.

In the years since Hanley's death, Port St. Lucie Police Department detectives have continued to investigate her death, conducting numerous interviews, examining forensic and digital evidence, and following up on investigative leads.

As of Tuesday, no one has been charged with Hanley's death, and police continue to search for answers.

If you know something about what happened to Hanley that night, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, Port St. Lucie police are asking you to come forward. You can call Port St. Lucie Police Department – Major Crimes Division at 772-871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477). Tips provided can remain anonymous.

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