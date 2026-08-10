16-year-old Centennial High School student hit by car while crossing Port St. Lucie intersection

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 16-year-old Centennial High School student was hit by a vehicle Monday morning while attempting to cross a Port St. Lucie intersection against the pedestrian signal.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Southwest Cameo Boulevard, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the teenager attempted to cross Crosstown Parkway against the pedestrian signal, entering the roadway in front of oncoming traffic that had the right of way.

The teen told investigators they believed they could make it across the street before an approaching vehicle reached them. However, the driver was unable to avoid striking the student.

The 16-year-old sustained superficial injuries but declined medical transport at the scene. The teen's guardians were notified of the incident.

The vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor cosmetic damage.

In March 2024, a 15-year-old student was hit by a car making a right turn onto Crosstown Parkway at Southwest Cameo Boulevard and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.