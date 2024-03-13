Watch Now
15-year-old student hit by car in Port St. Lucie, taken to hospital

Teen struck at Crosstown Parkway and Southwest Cameo Boulevard, police say
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Posted at 9:01 AM, Mar 13, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 15-year-old student was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after being hit by a car, Port St. Lucie police said.

A spokesperson for the Port St. Lucie Police Department said the teen was struck just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Southwest Cameo Boulevard.

The student was hit by a vehicle that was making a right turn onto Crosstown Parkway.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A police department spokesperson didn't know what school the 15-year-old goes to. However, the crash scene is right down the street from both St. Lucie West Centennial High School and St. Lucie West K-8 School.

